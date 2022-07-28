There will be a community dinner at Rogersville United Methodist Church at the Fellowship Hall on July 29 from 5-6 p.m. The meal will include chicken parmesan, salad, Italian bread, dessert and beverage. Dinner is free, and donations are accepted. Carryout is available. Everyone welcome. Call 724-833-3845 for additional info.
Trinity Church, at 550 S, Main St., Washington, will host its fifth annual Party on the Hill on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free school supplies, food, and games for the whole family. School supplies are given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and students must be present to receive supplies. If your child cannot attend the event, please call, and we will set up an appointment for you and your child to receive supplies. Supplies will not be available to the public until 11 a.m. Questions? Call Trinity Church at 724-222-0740.
The Donora Public Library will host a multimedia, interactive discussion of spiritual values and the real and fictionalized West, set against the backdrop of the book “Hard Ride to Redemption.” Author and historian Dr. Dave Lonich will present Religion and the American West at the lower level of Donora Public Library, 310 Meldon Ave., Donora, on July 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. Western-themed refreshments, prizes and activities for children will be offered.
The Mon Valley Paws is sponsoring a spaghetti dinner at Felicia’s Restaurant at 459 Schoonmaker Ave. in Monessen for the entire month of August. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatball, bread, salad and a soft drink or coffee. Call Randy at 724-493-8305 for tickets. Please call 724-684-7711 for reservations.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. Order deadline is Aug. 2. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
