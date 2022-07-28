There will be a community dinner at Rogersville United Methodist Church at the Fellowship Hall on July 29 from 5-6 p.m. The meal will include chicken parmesan, salad, Italian bread, dessert and beverage. Dinner is free, and donations are accepted. Carryout is available. Everyone welcome. Call 724-833-3845 for additional info.

Trinity Church, at 550 S, Main St., Washington, will host its fifth annual Party on the Hill on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free school supplies, food, and games for the whole family. School supplies are given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and students must be present to receive supplies. If your child cannot attend the event, please call, and we will set up an appointment for you and your child to receive supplies. Supplies will not be available to the public until 11 a.m. Questions? Call Trinity Church at 724-222-0740.

