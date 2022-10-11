Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Rd, Upper St. Clair, will host Grief Care Wednesdays, Oct. 19 through Nov. 16, from 6:45-8 p.m. Grief Care is a faith-based grief support group that can help you face the challenges of loss and move toward rebuilding your life. The group uses the book “Beyond the Broken Heart: A Journey Through Grief” by Julie Yarbrough. To help defray the costs of materials, a donation of $10 is suggested. Register at westminster-church.org or by calling 412-835-6630.
Canonsburg Hospital will host a trunk or treat on Oct. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m.
