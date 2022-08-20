What is hospice care? Join Enhabit Hospice liaison Lisa McGough for this discussion at Donora Public Library August 30, at 4:30 p.m. Learn about early signs and signals for eligibility, transitioning from an illness or hospital stay, aging in place, key questions for your doctor, and the medicare coverage that entitles every person to this benefit when the time comes. Discussion and questions are welcome. The library is located at 510 Meldon Avenue, Donora. For more information, call 724-379-7940.
South Strabane police and fire will face off in a battle of the badges during the second annual South Strabane Township charity softball game Sept. 4 at the Community Park, 750 Floral Hill Drive. Proceeds will benefit the local shop with a hero program. A kid’s tug of war will be between the fourth and fifth innings. Food will be sold by All American Grill, with a portion of the sales being donated to the charities. Contact John Beckus at 724-225-8111 ext 643 or email jbeckus@southstrabane.com to donate to the game and get your company name on a banner.
