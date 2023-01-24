There will be a Blood Drive today at the First Christian Church of Brownsville (512 Second Street, Brownsville) from noon to 5:30 p.m. Call 1-800-733-2767.
The Rogersville United Methodist Church will host a community dinner at the Fellowship Hall Jan. 27 from 5-6 p.m. The menu will include lasagna, salad, garlic toast, dessert and a beverage. Dinner is free; donations are accepted. Carryout is available. Everyone welcome. Call 724-833-3845 for additional info.
