Cross Creek Township will host clean-up days for township residents only the first week of May. A dumpster will be located across the street from the township building. Proof of residence will be required. Residents are responsible for getting items to the dumpster. No electronics, tube televisions, household garbage, tires, paint cans or building materials will be accepted. Call 724-587-3442 with any questions. The site is camera monitored.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxillary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. The order deadline is May 2. Call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup on May 9 between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Claysville Fire Hall at 154 Main St.
