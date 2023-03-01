His Place at 100 Third Street in Monessen will hold a fundraiser to benefit Mon Valley Paws on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those that bring in a pet-related donation will receive 10% off their meal. All donations benefit local animal rescues. For more information, call 724-493-8305.
The Mon Valley Paws will sponsor a fundraising event at the Foster House at One Cook Road in Belle Vernon on March 6 at 5 p.m. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Mon Valley Paws, and a basket auction will be held. Bring a pet food donation for a chance to win a gift basket. Call 724-929-78679 for takeout. Call 724-493-8305 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.