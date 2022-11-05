The Center Township VFD Auxiliary will be serving food on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast will be sausage and biscuits; lunch will be cream chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, sloppy joes, Italian sausage, and cabbage and noodles. Dinner will be open-face roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and beverage.
The Center Township VFD Auxiliary will host a Square Dance on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the firehall in Rogersville. Doors open at 7 p.m. Refreshments available will include sloppy Joes, hot dogs, Italian sausage, beverages, and desserts. Dave Dahl will teach anyone who is unfamiliar with a square dance, and will provide a variety of other music for dancing and listening.
Heritage Public Library, 52 Fourth St., McDonald, will hold a Holiday Craft Market on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to raise money for the library. Vendors will sell a number of items, including crafts, jewelry, soaps and purses. Admission is free.
