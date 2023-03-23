Baldwin United Methodist Church is planning several bus trips this year. The first is to Creation Museum and Ark Encounter in Petersburg, Ky., planned for June 12 and 13. A trip to Mackinac Island, Mich., is scheduled for Aug. 14-18 and includes a stop at Bronner’s Christmas Store. On Nov. 18, a trip will be taken to view Oglebay Festival of Lights in Wheeling, W.Va., and will include a tour of the Glass Museum and Mansion Museum. For pricing and additional information, contact Elaine Lewis at 412-885-4560.
The Center Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is sponsoring a square dance on March 25, 7-10 p.m. Caller Dave Dahl will provide lessons for anyone interested. There will be other music and dancing: waltz, line, polka and more. The cost is $12 for a couple, $7 per individual and $5 for those 12-18. Under 12 are free. Refreshments will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Center Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
