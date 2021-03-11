The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club is offering a $500 scholarship to members of the 2021 senior class at Carmichaels Area High School. Applicants must have maintained a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 , have been accepted to a college or technical school, write an essay and furnish a list of school and community activities, as well as a list of honors and awards. Applications are available in the Carmichaels High School Guidance Office. Completed applications must be returned to the guidance office by 3 p.m. April 9.
Registration is now open for Summer College at California University of Pennsylvania. Students who attend any college or university, including the other universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, have a choice of more than 200 courses at either the undergraduate or graduate level. Most courses are offered online, with five-week, six-week, 10-week or 12-week sessions. The Summer College courses may be viewed at calu.edu/summer-college. Current Cal U. students do not have to apply for Summer College and can register online through the university’s Vulcan Information Portal (VIP) or by emailing academicrecords@calu.edu. Visiting students can apply at calu.edu/summer-college.
The Valley Garden Club, for the 10th year, will be awarding a scholarship to assist a student pursuing an education in the study of horticulture, landscape design, botany, plant pathology, forestry, agronomy, environmental concerns, city planning, land management or allied sciences. A $1,500 scholarship will be awarded for the full academic year and will be given to the student to further his or her education. Students attending Belle Vernon, Monessen, California, Frazier, Ringgold or Charleroi high schools can contact their guidance office for scholarship application and information. The application, essay regarding student’s career goals, two recommendations and an official transcript must be received by April 16.