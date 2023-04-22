Women of Southwestern PA is accepting grant applications now through May 1 for funding requests up to $3,500 from nonprofit charities and community organizations. To qualify, organizations must have a 501(c)(3) status and request funds for specific projects, have no state or federal funding, and must benefit women and children. Women of Southwestern PA, Inc’s mission is to help less fortunate women and children in Washinton, Greene, Allegheny, and Fayette counties. The group holds philanthropic events, including a golf outing on May 8. Monies are disbursed from September through June throughout the region to assist nonprofits. Emergency funds are available for requests throughout the year. With government subsidies to nonprofits shrinking, it is up to the private sector to help as much as possible. The group has disbursed over $877,000 over the past 22 years. More information and the philanthropic chair can be reached at womenofswpa.org.

The Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Rd. in Belle Vernon, will hold trap shoots every Tuesday from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m., every Thursday at 10 a.m. and every Saturday at 11 a.m. This event is open to the general public. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or email rostraversportsmen@gmail.com.

