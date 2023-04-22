Women of Southwestern PA is accepting grant applications now through May 1 for funding requests up to $3,500 from nonprofit charities and community organizations. To qualify, organizations must have a 501(c)(3) status and request funds for specific projects, have no state or federal funding, and must benefit women and children. Women of Southwestern PA, Inc’s mission is to help less fortunate women and children in Washinton, Greene, Allegheny, and Fayette counties. The group holds philanthropic events, including a golf outing on May 8. Monies are disbursed from September through June throughout the region to assist nonprofits. Emergency funds are available for requests throughout the year. With government subsidies to nonprofits shrinking, it is up to the private sector to help as much as possible. The group has disbursed over $877,000 over the past 22 years. More information and the philanthropic chair can be reached at womenofswpa.org.
The Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Rd. in Belle Vernon, will hold trap shoots every Tuesday from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m., every Thursday at 10 a.m. and every Saturday at 11 a.m. This event is open to the general public. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or email rostraversportsmen@gmail.com.
Disabled American Veterans will host an informational seminar at Washington City Mission on April 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. DAV is a nonprofit that supports veterans of all generations. The information seminar program is one of the services the DAV provides at no cost to veterans. Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services. To learn more about DAV and the services available to veterans, visit DAV.org.
The CTVFC will sponsor an oldies dance will at the Carroll Township Social Center on April 28 from 7-10 p.m. DJ is Ralph Trilli. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or for $10 if purchased early. For tickets and more info, email vfdoldiesdance@hotmail.com.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is holding a ham dinner to benefit the auxiliary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Claysville Fire Hall. Dinner includes ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll and beverage. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under. Desserts will be available for $2 each.
There will be a turkey shoot at the Springhill Community Center, or the old elementary school, in New Freeport on April 30 in partnership with the Warrior Trail Gobblers and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Signup starts at 10 a.m., and the shoot begins at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be sold, and there will be a Chinese auction. Proceeds will benefit the Max Jordan Cunningham Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Fund at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. For more information, call Dorie Alger at 724-833-0583.
The National Day of Prayer will be on May 4, with a rain date of May 5. The service will begin at the Cast Iron Amphitheater in downtown Brownsville at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.