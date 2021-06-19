The Pennsylvania Resources Council will hold a household chemical collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26. at Wild Things Park, One Washington Federal Way, North Franklin Township. Participants must register in advance. To register, call 412-488-7490, ext. 3 or visit www.prc.org/HHWregistration. A $20 fee will cover the cost of disposing up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals and pool chemicals. Loads exceeding 10 gallons/50 pounds will be subject to additional fees at discretion of on-site staff. Participants will also pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury.
Allegheny Health Network is offering free virtual mindfulness classes called “Take a Deep Breath and Learn How to Relax With Us.” These hour-long classes will offer tips and tools to help with good daily decision-making, stress management and overall health and well-being. The program is presented by the Chill Project at AHN, which has brought mindfulness training to students and teachers at several local school districts, and AHN’s Volunteer Resources Department. Two sessions are held on the fourth Monday of every month and can be accessed via Zoom or by phone. The next meeting will be June 28. To access the 10 a.m. meeting: Meeting ID: 962 6275 3296 Passcode: 675109 https://zoom.us/ or call 1-301-715-8592. To access the 6 p.m. meeting: Meeting ID: 962 2399 5002 Passcode: 675109 https://zoom.us/ or call 1-312-626-6799. No registration is necessary. The program is available to anyone, including AHN and Non-AHN patients, caregivers and staff.
The Crucible Citizen Club will hold its third annual Independence Day picnic, which will be held at first street in Crucible across from the fire department. The picnic will start at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will start at dark. Live music will be available.
The reunion or the family of William and Nellie Sprowls, to be held July 4 at East Finley Park, has been canceled.
