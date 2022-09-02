An oldies dance will be sponsored by the CTVFC at the Carroll Township Social Center on Sept. 17, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. DJ is Ralph Trilli. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $15 at the door or can be purchased early for $10. For tickets and more info, email vfdoldiesdance@hotmail.com.
There is Hope Ministries is holding a picnic at the Malden Christian Fellowship Church, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville, on Sept. 17 from 4 to 9 p.m. in recognition of National Recovery Month. The public is invited to this free family event with food, fun and fellowship. There is Hope Ministries is a group that meets Monday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to go over the 12 steps of recovery using the Life Recovery Bible. They discuss topics such as addiction, grief, family and everything in-between. The public is invited, and child care is available. They are on Facebook @helpwithaddictionissues or at “There is Hope.” For questions, call 724-249-5550 or 724-785-4280.
