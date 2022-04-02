The Monongahela Veterans Council will meet at VFW Post 1409 - Black Diamond, 793 E. Main St., Monongahela, at 7 p.m. April 8. The council will be discussing events and activities scheduled for the year. All interested parties are welcome.
Friends of the Park of Chartiers Township is hosting monthly dances at the Chartiers Township Community Center in Houston. The next dance, April 8, is themed welcome spring with free popcorn. The doors open at 6 p.m. DJ Ralph Trilli plays from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $10. Limited seating is available to provide a large dance floor. No tickets are sold at the door. Buy tickets in advance at the Chartiers Township Municipal Building or contact Linda at 724-263-4369. Bring your own drinks and food. Pop and water are available for purchase. Line dancing, couples dancing, pop, country and oldies music will all be played. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Park of Chartiers Township.