The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at noon July 19 at the Laboratory Presbyterian Church at 33 Manse St. in South Strabane Township. The program will be presented by Martha Alexander, a member of the Great Meadows Garden Club. She’ll describe how she starts healthy hydrangeas from cuttings and to encourage beautiful blooms. A light lunch and drinks will be available. Enter the side door to the meeting room. New potential members are welcome.
Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, at 202 Meyers Rd., Washington, will host a 150th-anniversary celebration on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be children’s stories, games, giveaways, live animals and food trucks. Attendance is free for all.
The First Presbyterian Church, 501 Fayette Ave. in Belle Vernon, is sponsoring a “Christmas in July” craft and vendor show on July 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafters, vendors or artists wanting a booth space at 724-929-7616. Booth spaces are $25 each. Visit fpresby.org/calendar-and-events for more information.