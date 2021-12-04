United Christian Church, 499 East Malden Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its annual Journey to Bethlehem from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. The drive-thru living nativity presentation features ten dramatic scenes that illustrate the real Christmas story, the story of Christ’s birth. This display includes live animals and a revolving spotlight that serves as a star for passersby to follow to the church. This event is free, but the Church is accepting donations which will be shared between California Area Volunteer Fire Department and Camp Laurelview Christian Camp. For more information , call the church at 724-938-2098 or visit www.uccdoc.org.
Carmichaels VFW Post 3491, 550 West St., Carmichaels, PA 15320, will host a Children’s Christmas Party from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. All children up to age 11 are invited to attend this free event.
Canonsburg Hospital will host a holiday basket raffle in its main lobby and hallways Dec. 13. All proceeds will benefit Canonsburg Hospital.
Crossroads Ministries in Finleyville will host a Candlelight Christmas Eve with Christmas music. Christmas Eve Gatherings are at 2, 4, and 6 p.m. Crossroads Ministries is located at 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville, PA15332. For more information, visit www.crsmin.com.