The Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Peters Township Public Library. This month’s meeting will be a fun night of the game show “Jeopardy,” photography style. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information contact Jim McNutt at 724-747-1300.
South Brownsville United Methodist Church will host a brunch with Santa on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, drinks, activities, a children’s movie and toys. The event is courtesy of the Brownsville United Methodist Church parish (West Bend and South Brownsville UMC).
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 601 Boone Ave., Canonsburg, is having a Christmas Bake Sale and Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advance orders are being taken for nut, poppy and apricot rolls. Call 724-743-0231 by Thursday, Dec. 1 to order.
Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church and Lightwave International present the 16th annual Christmas laser spectacular. This epic display of lasers and holiday music is family-friendly and 100% donated. All ticket sales money stays in the community to help local missions and needy families. Show times are Dec. 16 and 17 at 6 and 7:30 p.m. at 122 W. Pike Street. The suggested donation is $12 for adults and $7 for kids 10 and under. Tickets are available in the church office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or get tickets online at canonsburgup.org.
