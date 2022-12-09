The Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Peters Township Public Library. This month’s meeting will be a fun night of the game show “Jeopardy,” photography style. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information contact Jim McNutt at 724-747-1300.

South Brownsville United Methodist Church will host a brunch with Santa on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, drinks, activities, a children’s movie and toys. The event is courtesy of the Brownsville United Methodist Church parish (West Bend and South Brownsville UMC).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In