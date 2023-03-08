The Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 250 Buffalo Road South, Washington, will resume hosting free monthly community lunch March 8 from noon to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a free community event on kitchen medicine and family back rubs on Sunday, March 12, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 901 N. Main St., Washington. The seminar will be led by pastor and athletic trainer Jesse Ravencroft, who will discuss how your kitchen cabinet can be used as a medicine cabinet and how back rubs and touch therapy between friends and family can be used to heal aches and pains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.