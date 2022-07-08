The Amateur Astronomers Association will host a sci-fi-themed star party at Mingo Creek Observatory on July 8 and 9. Safe solar observation will be at 7 p.m. with night sky observation at 9 a.m., weather permitting.
The monthly meeting of the South Hills Coin Club will be held July 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Park municipal building located at 5100 West Library Ave. All members and the general public are invited. This month’s program will be the annual pizza party. A 50/50 will be offered, and children’s prizes to be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
Sen. Camera Bartolotta invites veterans of the 46th District and their families to attend a veterans appreciation barbecue picnic on July 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Mingo Creek Park, 3111 Route 136, Finleyville, pavilion 7. Active duty members are also invited. Space is limited for the picnic, so veterans and their families are asked to RSVP by Friday, July 8, online at SenatorBartolotta.com/Veterans-BBQ or by calling Bartolotta’s district office at 724-225-4380.