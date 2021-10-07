The JVS Environmental Collection Facility is open and will now be accepting Freon appliances in addition to television and computer equipment. JVS if also offering an additional recycling day Dec. 4. Items to be collected include computer monitors, towers and bases; keyboards and speakers; notebook computers; printers; televisions and Freon appliances. Most items will be collected free of charge. For more information, call the Washington County Planning Commission at 724-228-6811 or visit www.co.washington.pa,us/planning.
Martha Washington Garden Club will host a free Small Standard Flower Show “Be Positive” from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Washington Crown Center. This show features horticulture and design classes focusing on all the positive attributes the community used to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.The garden club is looking to pay homage to the little pollinators who exemplify these same attributes: honey bees.