The Monongahela Veterans Council will meet at VFW No. 1409, Main St, Black Diamond at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Angie Mattes, director of the Washington County Veterans’ Affairs office, will be in attendance to review benefits and help with any claims issues. All interested parties are welcome to attend.
Washington Salvation Army will register children for overnight camp at Camp Allegheny, beginning Feb. 15. The cost is $25 a week per camper. For more information, call 724-225-5740.
Penn State Extension’s Agronomy Team, will host a Crops Day Feb. 24 at Washington County Fairgrounds. Registration for the event is $150 and includes a display table and two meals. The deadline to register is seven days prior to the event date. For more information, call Anna Hodgson at 570-556-4756 or email at hodgson@psu.edu. To register online, visit https://extension.psu.edu/crops-conferences-and-crops-days-sponsor-and-exhibitor-opportunities.
American Legion Post 902 in Houston is hosting a dance at the legion from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Free dance lessons will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the event cost $10. No tickets will be sold at the door. Limited seating will be provide to accommodate a large dance floor. To purchase a ticket in advance, call Linda at 724-263-4369. DJ Ralph Trilli will provide the music, which will include pop, country, line dancing, oldies, social dancing and polkas. Proceeds benefit American Legion Post 902.