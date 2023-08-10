The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Aug. 16 at the St. Mary’s Social Hall (118 Church St., Brownsville) parking lot from 11 a.m. through noon. Volunteers will load The food directly into your car, and participants are asked to remain in their cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency to receive food. Anyone who is not registered and lives in the Brownville Area must complete the required paperwork before receiving their food, and those who register on the day of the food bank are not guaranteed a box of food at the site and may have to travel to the food distribution warehouse in Republic. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day must bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household and address verification.
First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg, 161 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, is hosting a community event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, to ring in the school year. Bring backpacks to the church and enjoy a magic show by Don Amos, magician, followed by the Rev. Jerome Kennedy’s blessing of the backpacks. Ice cream treats will be served and all are welcome. RSVP with number of students attending at 724-745-5771 (leave voicemail).
