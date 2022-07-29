The McMillan reunion for descendants of the Rev. Dr. John McMillan will be held Aug. 6 at Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church, Routes 19 and 519, Canonsburg. Registration will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by a presentation by the Historical Committee of McMillan history and artifacts. Bob Blachley of the Macdonald Pipe Band of Pittsburgh will perform. Group picture will be taken at 11:45 a.m. A catered lunch will be served at noon. Cost is $17. The business meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. To register, email Donna Johnston at mcmillanreunion@verizon.net. Forms are available on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/ Rev-Dr-John-McMillan-Association-114774441896993/.
The Swihart family and friends will hold their annual reunion on Aug. 7 at the small pavilion at Amwell Township Park. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Please bring some food to share.
The McMurray Chapter of the Women’s Business Network meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at King’s Family Restaurant, Route 19, Canonsburg. Upcoming meetings are Aug. 3 and 17. For more information contact Chapter Representative Nina McKnight at 724-747-4260. Members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education, and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting as a guest. Find out more at www.wbninc.com.
Jefferson United Methodist Church will host an indoor picnic from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Jefferson Community Center, 190 Washington St., Jefferson. The menu will include pulled pork sandwich, potato salad or cole slaw, baked bean, dessert and beverage. Take-out will be available. Price is $12 for adults and $8 for children under 10.
McMillan reunion for descendants of the Rev. Dr. John McMillan will be held on Aug. 6 at Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church, Routes 19 and 519, Canonsburg, after a hiatus during COVID. Registration will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a presentation by their Historical Committee of McMillan history and artifacts. Bob Blachley of the Macdonald Pipe Band of Pittsburgh will play some Scottish hymns. Group pictures will be taken at 11:45 a.m. A catered lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. Cost is $17. The business meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. with Kenton Klink of Canonsburg UP Church accompanying the hymns. An ice cream social is Friday evening at Hill Church. To register, email Donna Johnston at mcmillanreunion@verizon.net. Forms are available on Facebook by searching Rev. Dr. John McMillan Association.
