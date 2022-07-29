The McMillan reunion for descendants of the Rev. Dr. John McMillan will be held Aug. 6 at Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church, Routes 19 and 519, Canonsburg. Registration will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by a presentation by the Historical Committee of McMillan history and artifacts. Bob Blachley of the Macdonald Pipe Band of Pittsburgh will perform. Group picture will be taken at 11:45 a.m. A catered lunch will be served at noon. Cost is $17. The business meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. To register, email Donna Johnston at mcmillanreunion@verizon.net. Forms are available on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/ Rev-Dr-John-McMillan-Association-114774441896993/.

The Swihart family and friends will hold their annual reunion on Aug. 7 at the small pavilion at Amwell Township Park. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Please bring some food to share.

