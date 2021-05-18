A three-hour workshop will provide education and information on the legal and financial issues associated with divorce. The next workshop will be held via video conference from 2 to 5 p.m. May 21. The cost to attend the workshop is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by May 18th to Donna at 724-493-9695. Once registered online instructions will be emailed.
The Montour Trail Council will be teaming up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Greater Washington County Food Bank to collect non-perishable food and household items May 22 at the Hendersonville Trailhead, Canonsburg, by Tandem Connection (mile 27.1). The rain date for the collection will be May 23. Nonperishable donations including toilet paper, paper towels and household and hygiene items will be accepted. Monetary donations will not be accepted.
Community Revitalization of West Newton is sponsoring a patriotic concert at Vine Street Park from 6 to 8 p.m. May 30. The event will feature a 45-minute concert from Cathi Rhodes, who will perform as Patsy Cline, to honor all veterans. There will be food trucks for dining, and participants should bring alawn chair or blanket to sit on. The event will follow COVID-19 guidelines with masks and social distancing practices mandatory.