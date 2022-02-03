The Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club’s next meeting will be at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 9 at Peters Township Public Library. The meeting will feature photographer Scott Goldsmith of Pittsburgh as the guest speaker, who will share his knowledge about light, composition and getting close. Membership is free to join the Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters. Members and anyone wishing to attend the February meeting need to register online with the library. Seating is limited. For more information, call Jim McNutt at 724-747-1300.
Washington Salvation Army will provide free fresh produce boxes for 660 households from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 15. No paperwork is required. Participant may pick up for others at 60 E Maiden St Washington PA 15301. This event will be a drive-thru distribution. Participants should not enter parking lot early.