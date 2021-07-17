The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. July 20 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse Street, Washington Pa. 15301. Participants should enter through the side door to the meeting room. The program will be presented by one of the garden club’s members, on “Weeping Conifers.” She will present pictures from her home. Members can bring plants for a plant exchange in the parking lot of the church. Snacks and drinks will be available.
The Shipe-Shape-Cain reunion will be held at 1 p.m. July 25 at East Finley Park. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and white elephant gift. Meat will be provided.