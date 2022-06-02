Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. Order deadline is June 4. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
The Washington County Parks & Recreation Office, in cooperation with the PA Master Naturalist Program, will host a mindfulness hike at Mingo Creek County Park June 4. On the hike, participants will slow way down to enjoy the beauty of the natural world. The mindfulness hike will incorporate various mindfulness methods, including breathing, aspects of shinrin yoku and light guided meditation. We’ll return feeling relaxed, grounded, and having a closer connection to the natural world. The group will meet at Shelter 1 at 9 am. The mindfulness hike is a program for adults and mature minors accompanied by a guardian. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Parks & Recreation Office at 724-228-6867. There is no fee for this program.