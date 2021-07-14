A Superhero Drive-Thru to benefit Washington Salvation Army’s back to school efforts will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. July 17 at Camp Agape in Hickory. The community is invited to come and drive the scenic trail and greet more than 20 superheroes and princesses from their car windows. A cash or check donation to The Salvation Army will be accepted. The first 400 children will receive a free swag bag featuring treats from sponsors valued at more than $40.
Washington Salvation Army is currently taking registration for its Back to School CARnivals. There are three drive-thru events to choose from depending on whether children are going back to school in person and need a back pack, are being homeschooled or taught virtually, or just want to kick off the school with some fun. Eligible students preschool through grade 12 are eligible for the events. For more information, call 724-225-5740 or visit the Washington Salvation Army Facebook Page.