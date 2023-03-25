There will be a blood drive at the First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second Street, Brownsville, on March 28 from noon to 5:30 p.m. Schedule your appointment today at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

The Greene County Photography Club will meet on March 28 at 7 p.m. at Waynesburg Bible Chapel on Greene Street in Waynesburg. March’s program will be tabletop compositions. Club members are reminded to bring a camera, black fabric or paper and any items that can be used and shared to create a tabletop composition. New members are always welcome.

