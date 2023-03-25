There will be a blood drive at the First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second Street, Brownsville, on March 28 from noon to 5:30 p.m. Schedule your appointment today at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
The Greene County Photography Club will meet on March 28 at 7 p.m. at Waynesburg Bible Chapel on Greene Street in Waynesburg. March’s program will be tabletop compositions. Club members are reminded to bring a camera, black fabric or paper and any items that can be used and shared to create a tabletop composition. New members are always welcome.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, invites residents of the 46th Senatorial District to participate in a state-related coffee chat on March 29 from 10-11 a.m. in the Foundation Room at the Community Foundation, 108 E. High St., Waynesburg.
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet on March 30 at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Craig Wise, Board of Directors Vice President of the Humane Society of Greene County, will be the guest speaker. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting and to bring a guest. Club members are also reminded to bring items from the “needs” list to be donated to the Humane Society. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
