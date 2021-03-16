The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. March 16 2021 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. Participants should enter through the main door of the church. The program will be a presentation by eight members, each talking two to three minutes speaking about their favorite floral or garden related topic. Masks and social distancing are required.
Line dancing is set to return to Chartiers Township Community Center. from 11 to 11:45 a.m. every Thursday starting March 18. Free Line Dancing Light for Seniors classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday starting March 24. Participants can dance to country, Latin, oldies and pop music. Class size are limited and masks will be required. To register, call 724-263-4369.
West Finley & Chapel Hill Cemeteries in West Finley will hold its annual cleanup day at 2 p.m. March 22, a rain date is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 24. All decorations that are to be saved must be removed by March 21. For more Information, call 724-222-7973.
A three-hour workshop will provide education and information on the legal and financial issues associated with divorce. The next workshop will be held via video conference from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 27. The cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by March 25 to Donna by calling 724-493-9695. Once registered online, instructions will be emailed.
An Easter Bunny Car Hop will be held March 27 at South Fayette High School. Participants can hop out of their vehicles and take a picture with the Easter Bunny. Cash donations will be accepted and will benefit the school district’s special needs students.
The Washington Lions Club awards three $1,000 scholarships to high school students. The awards are selected based on academic performance, community service involvement and response to an essay. One scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from, Washington High School, Trinity High School and McGuffey High School. Applicants must provide a brief narrative about their intended career, explain how and why they became interested in their choice and how that particular career can be of service to their fellow citizens and community. Also, applicants should include why they feel they are deserving of this scholarship, along with a list of community service experiences, school organizations to which applicant belongs and any work and/or volunteer experiences. Applications may be obtained from each school’s guidance counselor or by emailing mjspina@verizon.net. The deadline to apply is April 12.