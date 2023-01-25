The St. Paul Baptist Church, 49 S. McKean Ave., Donora, will have its monthly food distribution Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church site. Those applying for the first time must register by calling the church at 724-379-5838 or emailing stpauldonora@mail.com and leaving the following information: name, contact number, address and the number of persons in your household. The information must be submitted by Thursday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m. Regular participants do not have to call in unless there has been a change in the information obtained with your original registration. The food distribution will include 40 pounds of pre-packed boxes/bags of food. The driver can pick up for three additional households by submitting their information. Participants must remain in their vehicles as the volunteers place items in their cars. Drive-up distribution will start promptly at 11 a.m., and time slots are no longer required. This distribution site is a collaboration of The Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank and St. Paul Hope Ministries.
Claysville Christian Church will host a spaghetti dinner on Jan. 28 from 4-7 p.m., including spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Take-out will be available, with a love offering requested at the door.
