A community dinner at Rogersville United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall will be held March 25 from 5-6 p.m. The meal will include creamed chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail, dessert and beverage. Dinner is free; donations are accepted. Carryout is available. Everyone welcome. Call 724-833-3845 for additional info.
Claysville Christian Church will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 26. In addition to spaghetti, the meal includes salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. A love offering will be taken at the door. Takeout will be available.
West Finley Cemetery will hold clean-up on March 28, with a rain make-up day being March 30. All decorations must be removed before then.