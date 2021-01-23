The Jackie Banks Memorial Scrapbooker’s Getaway Weekend will be held Feb. 5-7 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Washington. Meals, overnight accommodations and crop space are included. Daycropper option available. Vendors, Chinese auction and Valentines for Veterans make-and-donate card project are all part of the fun. For more information, call Judy at judy909@verizon.net. Proceeds from the event will benefit Beverly’s Birthdays.
Monongahela High School Class of 1971, the last Wildcat Class to graduate from Monongahela High School will hold its 50th class reunion Aug. 20 at the DoubleTree - Meadow Lands. The reunion committee has also scheduled Aug. 21 as the Wildcat picnic at Mingo Park. For more information, visit committee contacts: Denise Lewis Antonucci at layne75@comcast.net, Doug Cole at coledoug103@gmail.com, Larry Golashewski at larryg5359@gmail.com or Suzanne Chapasko Fritz at s.fritz01@verizon.net.