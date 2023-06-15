The Washington Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring a summer splurge gift card and cash raffle. Tickets are $5 and will be available through June28, with the grand drawing June 28 at noon. Tickets are available for purchase in the Washington Hospital gift shop. Watch for pop-up sales at Neighborhood Health and Meadows Landing. Free parking for 70 minutes.

Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a star party at Mingo Creek Park Observatory in Mingo Creek Park, Mansion Hill Extension, past Shelter 10 in Washington County on June 16 and 17. Safe solar observing will be at 6:45 p.m., and night sky observing from approximately 8:45-11 p.m., weather permitting. June planetarium shows and presentations featuring constellations and asterisms will be available.

