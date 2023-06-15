The Washington Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring a summer splurge gift card and cash raffle. Tickets are $5 and will be available through June28, with the grand drawing June 28 at noon. Tickets are available for purchase in the Washington Hospital gift shop. Watch for pop-up sales at Neighborhood Health and Meadows Landing. Free parking for 70 minutes.
Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a star party at Mingo Creek Park Observatory in Mingo Creek Park, Mansion Hill Extension, past Shelter 10 in Washington County on June 16 and 17. Safe solar observing will be at 6:45 p.m., and night sky observing from approximately 8:45-11 p.m., weather permitting. June planetarium shows and presentations featuring constellations and asterisms will be available.
The Washington Salvation Army is teaming up with Crazy Horse Coffee to collect new socks for area children. The drive will take place from June 20-28 to collect 1,000 new pairs. The Washington Salvation Army aims to collect 200 children’s shoes before the school year. This will allow each child to receive new socks with their shoes. On average, it costs the Washington Salvation Army $60 a child to supply them with new shoes for the school year. Can’t make it to Crazy Horse? You can also support this effort by mailing a check to 60 E. Maiden St. in Washington.
The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will offer a coffee and crafts program at Mingo Creek Park Office on June 21 at 10 a.m. This month’s craft will be a recycled plastic fridge magnet and will also be the summer picnic. Bring along a favorite side dish and the recipe to share. Refreshments and hotdogs will be provided. The fee is $2. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Parks Office at 724-228-6867. Mingo Creek County Park is 13 miles east of Washington, off Route 136.
