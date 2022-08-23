Claysville Christian Church will host a spaghetti dinner on Aug. 27 from 4-7 p.m. The dinner will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Takeout will be available. A love offering at the door is requested.
Rogersville United Methodist Church will host a community dinner in the Fellowship Hall on Aug. 29, 5-6 p.m. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and beverage. Dinner is free; donations are accepted. Carryout will be available. Everyone welcome. Call 724-833-3845 for additional info.
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for the first meeting of the new club year. Stacey Mason, RSVP Caseworker from Blue Prints, Waynesburg, will be the guest speaker. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting and to bring a guest. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
The monthly meeting of the South Hills Coin Club will be held Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Park Municipal building located at 5100 West Library Ave. in Bethel Park. All members and the general public are invited. This month’s program will be on colonial coins. A 50/50 will be offered, and children’s prizes to be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
