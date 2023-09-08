The West Middletown Christian Church will host Cody McGuire Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. McGuire will talk about his recent missionary trip to the Middle East and provide the evening message. Communion will be available. The public is invited. The church is located along Route 844.
Chartiers Cross Roads Church, 502 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington, will hold a Chicken ‘n Biscuits Dinner from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Dinner will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable and a drink. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under age 10. Adult take-outs only will be available. There will also be a Chinese basket auction.
