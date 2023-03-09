The monthly South Hills Coin Club meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Park Municipal building at 5100 West Library Ave. in Bethel Park, Pa. All members and the general public are invited. This month’s program will be a show and tell of recent coin finds by members. A 50/50 will be offered, and children’s prizes to be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
District 12 of the Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs is offering the District 12 BPW Barbara J. Myers Ciccone Memorial Scholarship. Applications are now available online at district12bpw.com. The scholarship fund provides financial assistance to non-traditional students who demonstrate financial need seeking additional education for career advancement or to re-enter the job market. Applicants do not have to be a member of BPW to be eligible for the scholarship. Interested applicants must complete the necessary forms and provide a detailed description of their career plans and how the desired schooling will help achieve these goals. The deadline for applications is March 15, 2023. For more information, visit the website or contact Aleta Richmond, district 12 scholarship committee chair, at 431 Lake Road, West Alexander, PA 15376, by text at 724-344-4453 or email at aletabrichmond@gmail.com.
