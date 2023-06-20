The Washington Hospital Auxiliary is selling M&R’s chocolates at Washington Hospital on June 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the upper lobby. Cash and credit card are accepted, with free parking for 70 minutes.
Washington Amateur Communications Group members will be onsite at Mingo Creek County Park on June 24 and 25 for the “Get on the Air” event beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. and ending Sunday at 2 p.m. “Get on the Air” will be located at the public safety training site just beyond shelter #10 and below the observatory. Use one of the radios available to speak with other operators worldwide. WACOM members can answer questions and guide those interested. Check out WA3COM.COM for more information.
