Washington County Parks staff will hold a coffee and crafts event in Mingo Creek Park at 10 a.m. June 9. The event will be a summer picnic, so participants are encouraged to bring a covered dish. Participants will be learning about goat soaps from a local business owner, and enjoying the outdoor weather. Drinks and grilled hot dogs are provided. All ages are welcome and the cost to attend the event is $5. Participants will meet at the Henry House at Mingo Creek Park. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Department of Parks & Recreation at 724-228-6867.

Citizens Library in Washington is hosting a drive in concert with the Washington Symphony Orchestra from 7 to 8 p.m. June 11 in the parking lot of 55 S. College St. The event is free to the public, but space is limited. Milk & Honey and All American Grill will be on hand along with food trucks and Paula’s Pasteries.

