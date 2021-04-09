The Monongahela Veterans Council will meet at VFW 1409, Main Street, Black Diamond, today at 7 p.m. The group will be continuing preparations for Memorial Day in Monongahela. All interested parties are welcome to attend.
Join the Washington County Parks and Recreation Department for an evening of relaxation and rejuvenation April 14 fro yoga in Mingo Creek Park. Participants will meet at The Henry House. This is an introductory class, but all skill levels are welcome to participate. The class will be led by a certified yoga instructor. Participants should bring a yoga mat or beach towel. There is a $5 fee for the program. To pre-register for the event, call the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation office at 724-228-6867.
North Bethlehem Township Supervisors will host clean-up days for township residents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 1-8. A container will be located on township property at Route 917 and Ontario Road. The following items will not be accepted for disposal: oil, oil rags, oil filters, tires, hazardous waste, industrial waste, chemical products, solvents, fluorescent tube light bulbs, appliances with freon, liquid paints or thinners, pesticides, radioactive material, propane tanks, yard waste, trees, brush, shrubs or microwaves.
Peters Township Public Library will host Pennsylvania native Walter Meyer via Zoom at 7 p.m. May 10 as he shares anecdotes and photos from his latest book, recalling life in the South Hills and some of his more memorable experiences in his life thus far. If You Weren’t Here, This Would Not Be Happening is the seventh book by Bethel Park native Walter G. Meyer. To register for this event, visit http://tiny.cc/WalterMeyer. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.