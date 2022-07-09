AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. July 12 at Sarris Public Library in Canonsburg. Reservations are being taken for the summer picnic Aug. 9 at Napoli’s.
The First Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Fayette St. in Belle Vernon, will sponsor a “Paint and Dip” on July 15 at 6 p.m. There will be painting lighthouses and dipping chips and crackers guided by Casey Clark from Off The Wall Arts. A choice of materials includes canvas for $35 or wood for $40. Please preregister to reserve a spot. Call 724-433-3071 or 724-929-7616.
The Golden Triangle Decorative Painters’ next meeting will be July 17 at the Finleyville I.O.O.F. Hall, 3684 Finleyville-Elrama Road, Finleyville. We will be painting two penguins on slate with teacher Mary Ann Yurus. Class will start at 9 a.m. A picnic lunch is planned with the chapter providing hot dogs and trimmings; members can bring their favorite side or dessert. Also, a car trunk sale will be held. The chapter purchased 96 walker bags for members to paint that will be donated to our disabled veterans. Donations are still being accepted for the Animal Friends project. For more information, call Cindie at 724-222-7449.
The Rostraver Sportsmens Association, 539 Cedar Creek Rd. in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, please call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.