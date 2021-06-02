The Martha Washington Garden Club of Washington is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a Washington County student who has completed at least one year of college or university courses and plans to continue their education in agricultural, conservation or environmental studies. For more information, send a letter to Mary Dobich, 224 Little Creek Road, Marianna, PA 15345-1204. Applicants should provide their name and mailing address. Entries must be received by July 30.
A one-day safety training course for those interested in working for PennDOT as a flagger will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at 10 Main St., Belle Vernon, according to a news release from State Rep. Bud Cook’s, R-Washington/Fayette. Bill Freed, a workforce training and credentialing coordinator with Pittsburgh Community Services Inc., will lead the course. A $100 training fee will cover the training cost and union card cost. Graduates of high school are eligible for the training, and starting wages are around $16.50 with excellent benefits. For more information, call Rachel Willson at 724-929-2660 or email rwillson@pahousegop.com.