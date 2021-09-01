The East Finley One-Room Schoolhouse Reunion will be held at noon Sept. 6 (Labor Day) in the Templeton Pavilion at East Finley Park. Please bring a covered dish and drink to share. The meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Anyone who has ever attended a one-room school is invited. For more information, call Ed or Peggy Tush at 724-267-2838.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $5 each. Order deadline is Sept 8. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
South Brownsville United Methodist Church and the West Bend United Methodist Church at the West Bend United Methodist Church at East Millsboro will hold a Parish Homecoming and Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Sept. 12. It will be the 237th anniversary of the West Bend United Methodist Church’s organization. There will be a covered dish dinner following the service.