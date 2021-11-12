The November meeting of the Mon-Yough Chapter No. 3 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Green County Historical Society. Guest speakers for the meeting are Todd Johnson, also known as “Ghost in the Head,” and Doug Wood. Johnson is a re-enactor who portrays a Native American and will tell about 18th century native American tools and life. Wood will present a first-person interpretation of “Ostenaco,” a Cherokee who assisted early 18th century settlers in adapting to the frontier region in the southeast. The meeting is free to all and a business meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available for. Masks are recommended for attendees. For more information, call John Nass at 724/984-0634 or email jonass8611@gmail.com.
The Church of St. Peter is having a two-day flea market at St. Mary’s Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, and Nov. 21.
The Labouré Ladies Guild of St. Catherine Labouré Parish will sponsor its annual “Joy of Christmas” Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at St. Louise de Marillac School and LeGras Parish Center, 320 McMurray Road, Upper St. Clair. There will be more than 100 artists and crafters, a Chinese auction, and lunch and snacks will be available for purchase. Admission is $2, which includes one ticket for Chinese auction. Masks are required. Strollers are not permitted inside the show.