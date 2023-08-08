Avery United Methodist Church, at 1100 Gabby Ave., Washington, will host a flea market in the parking lot on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Set up is at 7 a.m. Spaces are available. Call 724-914-9456. Bring your own table. Food and drinks will be available, and the event is rain or shine.
Mon Valley Paws will host an ice cream social and bath time on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, 112 Sara Way, Belle Vernon. All dogs bathed will receive $10. Donations accepted. Call 724-493-8305 for more information.
