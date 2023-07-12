Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, at 250 Buffalo Rd South, Washington, will host a free monthly community lunch on July 12 from noon until 1 p.m. All are welcome.
The Martha Washington Garden Club presents its annual flower show, Red, White and Blue, at Washington Crown Center, from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The show is free and open to the public. A fundraising white elephant sale will be offered.
Concordia Hospice of Washington, a mission of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, will host a free art support group at the Donnell House great room, 10 Leet St., Washington, on the second Friday of every month from 1-3 p.m. The next session will be Friday, July 14. Painting supplies will be provided, and no previous art experience is required. The art support group is open to the public, and registration is required by July 10. For more information or to sign up, call Bereavement Coordinator Roxanne Sweany at 724-250-4500, ext. 2109. Learn more about Concordia Hospice of Washington by visiting ConcordiaHospiceWashington.org.
The 68th annual Staffen reunion will be held July 15 at Cedar Creek Park pavilion 2. Lunch will be promptly at 1 p.m. For more information, call 412-302-8359.
The Mon Valley Paws will sponsor “pups on the patio” at the Tap Factory located at 164 Coyle Curtin Road in Monongahela on July 15. The event is from 5–9 p.m. Leashed and well-behaved pets are welcome. MVP will be selling baskets and collecting food and supplies. There will be adaptable pets at this event. For more information, call 724-493-8305.
