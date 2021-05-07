The Symposium on Life and Customs in Western Pennsylvania will hold An Evening with James Madison at 6 p.m. May 14 at The Stone Pavilion in Washington Park. Tickets cost $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the symposium. To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-james-madison-tickets-150840370609.
Mingo Presbyterian Church, 561 Mingo Church Road, Finleyvilla Pa., will hold an election day spaghetti dinner from 12 to 7 p.m. May 18. The dinners we be available for take out only. The dinners include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, Italian bread and dessert. The dinner costs $10. To order, call 724-348-5278.
West Newton First Church of God will be holding an election day luncheon, take out only, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18. To place a takeout order, call 724-872-7467. Visit the church’s Facebook page to view the menu.
West Newton First Church of God’s annual Strawberry Festival will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. May 27, at the Sewickley Grange, Greensburg Pike. To place a takeout call, 724-872-7467. Visit the church’s Facebook page to view the menu.
Rostraver Sportsmens Association 539 Cedar Creek Rd., in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. May 17. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org. The organization will also hold an NRA basics of pistol shooting class from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 16. Participants will learn about gun safety and pre-registration is required. For more information, call Miriam at 724-557-5651 or visit www.ThePurpleGun.com/event.