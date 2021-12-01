The Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club’s December meeting will feature “Critique Night.” Club members and others attending the meeting at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 8 at Peters Township Public Library will break into small groups to evaluate a variety of photographs then present their findings to all attending. Membership is Free to join the Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters. Members and anyone wishing to attend the December meeting need to register with the library. To register, visit http://PetersTwpLibraryEventKeeper.com and click on Lensshooters Photo Club to reserve a seat. Seating is limited. For more information, email Jim McNutt at jpgh1001@yahoo.com.
Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11. The admission for the all you can eat breakfast is $7 for adults and $3 for children.