Claysville Christian Church will hold a cream chicken over biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. April 30. A love offering will be taken at the door.
The First Presbyterian church of Belle Vernon will hold its spring tea on May 7 at 4 p.m. at Rostraver Ice Garden complex, 11 Gallitin Road, Belle Vernon. Finger sandwiches, salads and cookies will be offered, as well as live entertainment and door prizes. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door. Tables of 10 can be reserved. For more information, call 724-929-7616.