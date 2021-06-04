CitiBooks, the used book store in Citizens Library, is accepting donations of newer fiction books from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s parking lot at 55 S. College St., Washington. One bag per person will be accepted and books must be in good condition. CitiBooks is relocating within the library, so large donations of books cannot be accepted as storage is very limited. CitiBooks hopes to reopen later this summer.
Peters Township will hold a Future Veterinarian Summer Camp at the Recreation Center from 1 to 4 p.m. July 5 -9 for children ages 6 to 12. Participants will role-play the key responsibilities of a veterinarian and learn how to care for a dog. Children will learn how to remove ticks, give immunizations, suture lacerations, read an x-ray, design their own veterinarian office and explore dog’s digestion. The fee to attend the camps is $215 for members and $323 for nonmembers. The deadline to register for the camp is June 28.