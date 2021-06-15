Monongahela Valley Hospital is holding a Nursing Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. MVH is seeking registered and graduate nurses. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes for on-site interviews. Zoom interviews are available by request.

The Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum in Wheeling, W.Va., will be hosting its annual National Marx Toy and Train Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18 and 19. More than 50 vendors from all over the country will be presenting and selling Marx toys and trains.

